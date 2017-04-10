Students, bus and truck driver taken ...

Students, bus and truck driver taken to hospital crash

Two students, a school bus driver and a semi-truck driver were taken to the hospital and several others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash Friday morning in eastern Washington state. There were 25 elementary school students and a driver on the bus when it collided with a semi-truck about 7 a.m., Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney told The Associated Press.

