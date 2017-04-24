State opens investigation into Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office - Sun, 30 Apr 2017 PST
The Washington Department of Heath has launched an investigation into the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office following a complaint filed earlier this month by someone seeking a review of a series of recent cause-of-death rulings. "I can confirm that we do have an investigation opened against Dr. John Howard and Dr. Sally Aiken," said Micah Matthews, deputy executive director of the state Medical Quality Assurance Commission.
