Spokane's community court expands to Browne's Addition, Cliff-Cannon - Wed, 19 Apr 2017 PST
Procutor Adam Papini holds a discussion during Community Court, Feb. 29, 2016, at the Spokane Public Library in downtown Spokane. People cited for low-level crimes in Browne's Addition and Cliff-Cannon can now be referred to the court, which addresses low-level crimes like public urination, trespassing and sitting or lying on downtown sidewalks.
