Spokane woman heading to D.C. to highlight importance of early...

Katie Zobell from Spokane who is traveling to D.C. next week with her toddler daughter Paige, 23-month, to represent Washington state in a national stroller march around Capitol Hill and to meet with the offices of Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell, as well as Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. On Sunday, Katie Zobell will load her 23-month-old daughter Paige onto an airplane and fly across the country to speak to lawmakers in Washington, D.C. Zobell, her daughter and husband are one of 50 families - one from each state - addressing lawmakers on Tuesday.

