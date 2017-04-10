Spokane woman buys billboards to fight against fluoride
"My husband nearly divorced me because I took all of our vacation money and paid for five billboards that are spread around town," says Waldrom. The reason why she has been fighting this for fifty plus years is because she doesn't want anyone to be forced to drink fluoride, and she claims it gave her son autism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|19 min
|Harrisson
|35
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC