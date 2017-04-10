Spokane Valley guide proclaims April 'awesome' for fly fishers - Sat, 15 Apr 2017 PST
A St. Joe River cutthroat rises in April to take a skwalla dry fly pattern. April is the month in which everything wakes up on the region's streams, and for that reason alone it may be the "most awesome month" for fly fishermen, a Spokane Valley guide said.
