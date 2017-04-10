Spokane Valley detectives searching for robbery suspect who hit Macy's employee with frying pan
Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help finding a man they say initially stole two frying pans from Macy's at the Spokane Valley Mall and then hit a security employee with one of those frying pans when confronted. Detectives say the suspect grabbed the frying pans and left without paying on February 13, 2017.
