Spokane Valley detectives searching for robbery suspect who hit Macy's employee with frying pan

Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are asking for your help finding a man they say initially stole two frying pans from Macy's at the Spokane Valley Mall and then hit a security employee with one of those frying pans when confronted. Detectives say the suspect grabbed the frying pans and left without paying on February 13, 2017.

