Spokane fined $59,400 for safety failures at Waste-to-Energy plant...

The Spokane Waste-to-Energy facility where an accident injured two workers is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016, in Spokane, Wash. The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has levied a $59,400 fine against the City of Spokane for safety failures and training inadequacies after two employees were badly burned at the Waste-to-Energy facility last year.

