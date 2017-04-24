Spokane family knows first hand high demand for behavioral health services
Providence Health Care will soon break ground on a new behavioral health hospital, and for one Spokane woman, the additional resources can't come soon enough. Angela Maioriello says she's grateful our community has the psychiatric services at Sacred Heart, but says she had a difficult time accessing the inpatient treatment for her family member last week.
