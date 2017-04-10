Spokane County Commission creates 'water bank' to buy and sell...

The Little Spokane River flows under Rutter Parkway north of Spokane Thursday, May 1, 2015 near Indian Rocks. The Spokane County commissioners on Tuesday allocated more than $1.2 million for the creation of a "water bank," in which the county would be able to buy and sell water rights - potentially relieving some problems created by a state Supreme Court decision last year.

