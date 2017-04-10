Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust art contest: "The Messenger" - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
Inland Northwest students were asked to write essays of create art on the theme "And the World Watched" for the Spokane Community Observance of the Holocaust art and creative writing contests. In the 11th annual Eva Lassman Memorial Creative Writing Contest, Rosie Zhou won first place in the middle school division for her essay, "Could America Have Helped More?" She is an eighth-grader at Chase Middle School.
