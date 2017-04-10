Spokane City Council halts demolition...

Spokane City Council halts demolition in Browne's Addition, limits...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

An older home on the corner of Second Avenue and Chestnut in Browne's Addition has been demolished and will be replaced by a 15-unit apartment building. The Spokane City Council voted Monday, April 10, 2017 to stop demolition in the neighborhood for six months as residents complete a survey of their historic properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 13 hr Redefined 24
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 36
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,154 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC