Spokane beekeepers swarm to local farm for thousands of bees
Spokane has the largest bee club in the state of Washington with close to 300 members. Saturday was package bee day at a local farm, so we went to find out what the buzz was about.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Fri
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC