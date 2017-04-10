Self-proclaimed "Spokane Spanker" apologizes on live TV - Wed, 19 Apr 2017 PST
A man who claims to have assaulted dozens of women along the Centennial Trail came forward Wednesday to read a tearful confession on live television. Multiple women have contacted law enforcement and Gonzaga campus security in recent days saying that an individual approached them on the trail, slapped them on the backside and then fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|4 hr
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Tue
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC