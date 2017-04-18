Renowned primatologist to tout animal intellect at free Spokane lecture - Sat, 22 Apr 2017 PST
What: A lecture by primatologist Frans de Waal, presented by Eastern Washington University President's Forum for Critical Thought and the Daniel and Margaret Carper Foundation Humans routinely underestimate the intelligence of other animals, according to Frans de Waal, one of the world's leading primatologists. "We look at intelligence as one way to solve problems in the environment, and animals can do things we cannot do," de Waal said in an interview with The Spokesman-Review.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC