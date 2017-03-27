Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
There are 2 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 15 hrs ago, titled Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct". In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
Rachel Dolezal, a former NAACP leader from Spokane, Washington, who made headlines in 2015 after she was exposed as a white woman who had been representing herself as black, said Saturday that she still believes race is a "social construct." Two years on, Dolezal has written a memoir, titled "In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World," in which she describes identifying as black at a very early age.
#1 12 hrs ago
Now with more Kray-Zee!!
“The Spotted Girl News Network”
Since: Apr 09
21,884
Spotted World
#2 10 hrs ago
Ethnicity and culture are social constructs, race is biological.
This is like the confused folks who think gender is a social construct, when it is really gender role that is a social construct. I mean, if you have female parts and a female brain type, that is biological. But when it comes to women driving or not, voting or not, what people wear, and social expectations, those are all social construct.
