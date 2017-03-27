Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social con...

Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"

There are 2 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 15 hrs ago, titled Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct". In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:

Rachel Dolezal, a former NAACP leader from Spokane, Washington, who made headlines in 2015 after she was exposed as a white woman who had been representing herself as black, said Saturday that she still believes race is a "social construct." Two years on, Dolezal has written a memoir, titled "In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World," in which she describes identifying as black at a very early age.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Oh No You Di-nt

Campbell, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
Now with more Kray-Zee!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Spotted Girl

“The Spotted Girl News Network”

Since: Apr 09

21,884

Spotted World

#2 10 hrs ago
Ethnicity and culture are social constructs, race is biological.

This is like the confused folks who think gender is a social construct, when it is really gender role that is a social construct. I mean, if you have female parts and a female brain type, that is biological. But when it comes to women driving or not, voting or not, what people wear, and social expectations, those are all social construct.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Fri Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Fri Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at April 01 at 10:46PM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,936 • Total comments across all topics: 279,992,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC