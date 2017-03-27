Rachel Dolezal compares herself to Caitlyn Jenner
The 39-year-old white former NAACP leader agreed with CNN anchor Michael Smerconis during an interview that she shares some comparisons to the transgender Jenner. "Every category of our identity comes with its own unique circumstance," Dolezal, 39, said while promoting her new memoir, "In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World."
