Property crime more violent than ever
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office says it's time to stop categorizing property crimes as non-violent, because the people committing them are turning more dangerous by the day. In Sheriff Knezovich's 27 years of law enforcement he's seen just about everything you can think of when it comes to crime.
