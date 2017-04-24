Problematic drug house in Spokane boarded up
Spokane Police evicted the last people "flopping" at the home on Central Avenue, just west of Standard Street near Garry Middle School Tuesday morning. The woman who owns the home doesn't live there, but her drug-addicted son does, and that has led to years of problems.
