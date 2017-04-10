Police identify man who flashed himse...

Police identify man who flashed himself to children in Spokane

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

The Spokane Police Department has identified 41-year-old Jay Cooke as the man involved in a series of reported lewd acts where he was exposing himself to children. Beginning in the fall of 2015, the Spokane Police Department got multiple reports of a man in a black Chevy Avalanche exposing himself to children in several areas of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 1 hr Dumb jigs 36
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Apr 11 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 36
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Spokane County was issued at April 13 at 6:11AM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,379 • Total comments across all topics: 280,272,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC