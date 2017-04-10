Polar explorer Will Steger to speak on climate in Spokane - Thu, 13 Apr 2017 PST
Polar explorer Will Steger will be in Spokane this month to present a free program, "Eyewitness to Climate Change." Steger, who lives in Minnesota, has a wealth of experience and perspective in arctic environments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|18 hr
|STINK GUTTY BLACKS
|35
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Tue
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|36
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC