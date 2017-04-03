PHOTOS: Turkey wandering Spokane with...

PHOTOS: Turkey wandering Spokane with arrow sticking out of it

Read more: KTMF

Residents living along N. West Point Drive and N. Pettet Drive that run alongside the Spokane River are a little on edge after seeing at least two turkeys with arrows sticking out of them. One man who lives in the neighborhood spotted one of the injured turkeys while he was walking his dog Thursday morning.

