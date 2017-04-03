PHOTOS: Turkey wandering Spokane with arrow sticking out of it
Residents living along N. West Point Drive and N. Pettet Drive that run alongside the Spokane River are a little on edge after seeing at least two turkeys with arrows sticking out of them. One man who lives in the neighborhood spotted one of the injured turkeys while he was walking his dog Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|11 hr
|Spotted Girl
|24
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC