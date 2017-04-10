PHOTOS: Do you recognize this armed robbery suspect?

Spokane Police released surveillance video of an armed robbery suspect on Thursday in hopes that you might be able to tell them who is in the pictures. The robbery happened on March 28, 2017 just after 11:00 p.m. at Sunset Grocery on W. Sunset Blvd. He was wearing a hoodie, blue jeans and a red bandana around his neck.

