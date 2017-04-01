Pet Savers for April 1, 2017
As Gonzaga gets set for its first-ever appearance in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament Saturday, KHQ sat down with the parents of one of the team's key players to talk routine and advice. Gonzaga point guard Jordan Mathews played a pivotal role in getting the Zags to this historic moment.
