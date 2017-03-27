Out & About: Spokane Bike Swap boosts Centennial Trail - Sat, 01 Apr 2017 PST

It's prime time to sell or buy to downsize or expand and upgrade your bicycle fleet at the annual Spokane Bike Swap & Expo set for Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Spokane County Fair & Expo Center. Bring bikes to sell on consignment on Friday, 3-8 p.m. See more details and expedite the process by preregistering bikes for sale at SpokaneBikeSwap.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.