Officer not charged in May 2016 shooting
The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined Monday that Spokane Police Officer Scott Lesser was justified in his use of deadly force while attempting to arrest a man at the Zola Bar. On May 1, 2016, Spokane Police Lieutenant Joe Walker was informed by two bouncers from Borracho's Taco and Tequileria that a black male, later identified as Charleston D. Harper, was walking in the vicinity while threatening people with a machete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 20
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC