Officer not charged in May 2016 shooting

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office determined Monday that Spokane Police Officer Scott Lesser was justified in his use of deadly force while attempting to arrest a man at the Zola Bar. On May 1, 2016, Spokane Police Lieutenant Joe Walker was informed by two bouncers from Borracho's Taco and Tequileria that a black male, later identified as Charleston D. Harper, was walking in the vicinity while threatening people with a machete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.