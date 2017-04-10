Numerica, Lifetime team up to give Spokane couple a money makeover - Tue, 25 Apr 2017 PST
Numerica Credit Union has teamed up with Lifetime's "Dream Big Money Makeover" to give one Spokane couple a money makeover. As winners of the money makeover, Erica and Cameron Johnson will receive a recommended financial plan, including advice and solutions, from Numerica, which will help them balance home and small business finances with the financial needs of their growing family.
