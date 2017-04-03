'Noises Off' at Spokane Civic Theatre finds comedy in the chaos - Mon, 03 Apr 2017 PST

The cast of "Noises Off!" pose for a photo on Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Spokane Civic Theatre in Spokane, Wash. "Noises Off," reviewed Friday at Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St., continues through April 23. Visit www.spokanecivictheatre.com for tickets and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.