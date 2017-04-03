'Noises Off' at Spokane Civic Theatre finds comedy in the chaos - Mon, 03 Apr 2017 PST
The cast of "Noises Off!" pose for a photo on Monday, March 27, 2017, at the Spokane Civic Theatre in Spokane, Wash. "Noises Off," reviewed Friday at Spokane Civic Theatre, 1020 N. Howard St., continues through April 23. Visit www.spokanecivictheatre.com for tickets and information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|10 hr
|neeljune
|40
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|14 hr
|Crazy Mofos
|13
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC