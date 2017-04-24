No criminal charges in January police shooting near 5th and Walnut

The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office says no charges will be filed against an officer who shot a man near 5th and Walnut in January while trying to arrest him. On January 15, 2017, Spokane Police Corporal Ryan Jamieson was called to the area of 5th and Walnut in support of other officers that had been chasing a man, later identified as Dexter M. Dumarce, on foot.

