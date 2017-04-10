Naked man arrested in women's bathroom on Spokane Community College campus - Thu, 27 Apr 2017 PST
Police arrested a man Wednesday after a women reported finding him naked in a stall in a women's bathroom on the Spokane Community College campus. The man, identified as 27-year-old Brandon N. Birdsill, had previously been arrested for an identical crime on the SCC campus in 2014 and had been banned from returning to campus.
