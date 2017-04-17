McMorris Rodgers speaks to small group in Spokane, no town halls...
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers told a group of eight Eastern Washington residents at a downtown Spokane restaurant Monday she would hold town halls again but preferred small-group discussions about policy. "I want to set it up to have constructive conversations," McMorris Rodgers told the group of "Coffee with Cathy" participants who identified across the political spectrum.
