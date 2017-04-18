Man pleads guilty to shooting another man over stolen items
UPDATE: Margarito Leyva, who is now 28-years-old, has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing 38-year-old Juan Manuel Gonzalez, Jr. in 2015 over a stolen Seahawks jersey and portable speaker. Levya pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree on Monday.
