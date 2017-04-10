Loop trail to link Peaceful Valley to Centennial Trail - Wed, 12 Apr 2017 PST
A South Gorge Trail through Peaceful Valley would create a 5-kilometer loop between Riverfront Park and the Sandifur Bridge and back on the North Bank. Trail users would cross the Sandifur Bridge in People's Park and climb the bank to hook up with the Centennial Trail on the return leg.
