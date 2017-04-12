Landslide blocks Porcupine Bay access possibly for months - Tue, 04 Apr 2017 PST
Part of the roadway to Porcupine Bay was washed out in a landslide above Lake Roosevelt on April 2, 2017. A landslide that occurred Sunday north of Davenport will block access to Lake Roosevelt's popular Porcupine Bay Campground and boat launch for weeks or even months, according to Lincoln County officials.
