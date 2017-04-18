Knezovich, railroads tout rail safety as Spokane coal, oil train...
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and representatives of the two railroads shipping coal and oil through downtown on Thursday detailed their work ensuring safe transport of the commodities. "We have been running tabletop exercises, as far as potential disasters and everything else," Knezovich said in the offices of Greater Spokane Inc. downtown, after meeting privately with invited guests along with representatives of Union Pacific and BNSF.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Thu
|Justaskin
|41
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Apr 18
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC