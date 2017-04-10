Kirtland Cutter-designed cinerarium at Riverside Memorial Park may be ...
Landmarks is a regular feature about historic sites, buildings and monuments that often go unnoticed - signposts for our local history that tell a little bit about us and the region's development. Within Riverside Memorial Park are several large and elegant mausoleums containing the remains of some noted individuals and families from the region's early development, including Louis Davenport and the August Paulsen family.
