Kalispel tribe sues federal government over casino approval

The Kalispel Tribe is suing the U.S. government over its approval of a rival casino project by the Spokane Tribe in the lucrative Spokane gambling market. The Kalispel Tribe filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Department of the Interior for giving the Spokane Tribe a rare approval for an off-reservation casino located about two miles from the Kalispel's Northern Quest Casino.

