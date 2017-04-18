John Mellgren, who was accused of trying to kill EWU student last...
A man accused of trying to kill an Eastern Washington University student last fall in a brutal beating that left the student with severe injuries was found guilty Tuesday by a Spokane jury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|6 hr
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC