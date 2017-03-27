In 1919, a Spokane soldier who survived two battle wounds in World...
It is with the deepest feelings of sorrow that I report to you the death of your brother Pvt. First Class Samuel F. Austin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|1 hr
|Redefined
|5
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC