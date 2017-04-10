High Spokane gas prices expected to c...

High Spokane gas prices expected to climb through summer months

Right now gas prices in Spokane are anywhere from $2.80 to $3.50 a gallon depending on what grade of gas you buy. Last year at this time it was closer to $2.20 a gallon.

