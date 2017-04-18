Front & Center: The music is more important than money for the owners ...

Business at Amend Music Center was brisk one afternoon when co-owner Robin Amend noticed a man seemingly entranced by the shop's classic marching-band uniforms, vintage posters and photos, wooden files and all manner of musical instruments. When Amend asked if he could help, the man said he was from Seattle visiting his mother, and that every time he came to Spokane he made a pilgrimage to 1305 W. 14th Ave. "I didn't realize places like this still existed," he told Amend.

