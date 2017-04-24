Four kids arrested in connection to Sandpoint arson
The outbuilding in the park was destroyed, along with two nearby portable toilets, on April 23 or 24. Though the final damage has not yet been assessed, it is estimated to be at least $20,000. says two boys and two girls between the ages of 13 and 15-years-old have been arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
