Felon wanted in Idaho arrested in Spokane Valley
Members of the Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force teamed up with the North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force to locate and arrest 28-year-old Mark T. Garnett, a convicted felon who had an active warrant and was thought to be armed. Last week, task force members were asked to assist the FBI North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force to find Garnett and arrest him.
