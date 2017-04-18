Ex-Pasco Police officer murder trial in Spokane delayed again - Wed, 19 Apr 2017 PST
Richard J. Aguirre, 52, who resigned after 27 years with the Pasco Police Department, appears in 2015 in Franklin County Superior Court. The former Pasco police officer charged with killing a Spokane prostitute in 1986 had his trial date moved from May 8 to October 2. Richard Aguirre, 52, was charged in the summer of 2015 with killing Ruby Doss after a DNA sample Aguirre gave for an unrelated case matched a sample taking from a condom found near Doss' body, who was found dead on Jan. 30, 1986.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal makes her pitch on Dr. Phil - Tu...
|Tue
|lead from behind
|1
|PHOTOS: Cougar spotted in 5 mile area
|Apr 16
|Brenda Peoples
|1
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|Apr 14
|Harrisson
|34
|Can the ZAGS hold on to key players?
|Apr 11
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC