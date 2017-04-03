Employees upset about Spokane County commissioners' pay raises - Wed, 05 Apr 2017 PST
Kyle England, human resources manager at Kaiser Aluminum, was chosen to represent organized labor. He resigned because of his day job and didn't participate in salary commission hearings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct"
|10 hr
|XTREME BIAS
|18
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Apr 3
|neeljune
|40
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|Mar 31
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC