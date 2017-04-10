Electrical fire causes Pullman restau...

Electrical fire causes Pullman restaurant to close before busy Easter weekend

A fire broke out in the kitchen area of the Rancho Viejo Restaurant in Pullman Friday morning, causing enough damage to force the restaurant to close just before a busy Easter weekend. Wehrung pinpointed the origin of the fire to an electrical cord connected to a receipt printer that got pinched between a pass through shelf and side wall of the kitchen.

