Drug charges dropped against Coeur d'...

Drug charges dropped against Coeur d'Alene doctor in trafficking ring

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

On Tuesday, KHQ confirmed that federal prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Coeur d'Alene doctor in relation to a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Dr. Stanley Toelle had been facing accusations that he, his wife, and nine others ran narcotics like Oxycontin, from Las Vegas to Spokane and North Idaho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rachel Dolezal: "Race is a social construct" 1 hr Redefined 28
Can the ZAGS hold on to key players? Tue SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Apr 3 neeljune 40
Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14) Mar 31 Noddn 8
woman looking for fun (Feb '15) Mar 31 Noddn 8
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mar 27 Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 26 Porch Honkey 36
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,242,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC