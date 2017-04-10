Drug charges dropped against Coeur d'Alene doctor in trafficking ring
On Tuesday, KHQ confirmed that federal prosecutors have dropped all charges against a Coeur d'Alene doctor in relation to a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Dr. Stanley Toelle had been facing accusations that he, his wife, and nine others ran narcotics like Oxycontin, from Las Vegas to Spokane and North Idaho.
