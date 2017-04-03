Downtown Spokane water main bursts al...

Downtown Spokane water main bursts along Riverside Avenue - Thu, 06 Apr 2017 PST

11 hrs ago

Spokane city crews were working Thursday, April 6, 2017 to fix a water main that broke along Riverside Avenue near Stevens Street. The break happened on Riverside Avenue near Stevens Street.

