Doug Clark: Spokane's own End Times prepper turns inventions into profit - Sun, 30 Apr 2017 PST

John Adrain models his Level 3A bulletproof T-shirt and tactical jacket, that can each stop a .45-caliber bullet. In these perilous days of malice and mayhem, does it really ever pay to leave the house without first pulling on a polo shirt that will stop a .44 Magnum bullet at point-blank range? And, hey, as long as we're being careful, why not add to your End Times ensemble by storing your cellphone in a tough custom case with built-in switchblade? You can now drive off with the peaceful easy feeling that comes from knowing that your favorite handgun is ensconced safely inside the sun visor that hangs just above your head.

