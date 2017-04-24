Dorothy Powers: Reopened Davenport taught Spokane to dream again - Thu, 27 Apr 2017 PST
The object of that dream - a gloriously refurbished Davenport Hotel - now turns the tables on us and bequeaths us the gift of a civic lifetime. A new spirit for Spokane - a fresh civic morale - has been generated by the Davenport and handed to us as a legacy.
